SPRING HAS SPRUNG – Every year in late February or early March crocus, seeming to ignor the weather, come forth in their flowering beauty poking up thru the dead leaves that are still on the ground. In a few days it will be spring. Wednesday is the first day of spring but the crocus don’t wait for that. They’ll soon put forth some leaves, grow for a while then go into hybernation thru the summer and the next winter.