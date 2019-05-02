NINTH ANNUAL HOTROD DAYS BRINGS OUT THE CROWD – Fugate Motors has been sponsoring Hot Rods Days for 9 years and this year was the third year to donate the money made from concessions to Bright Futures, the organization that works through the R-II School to help students with what they need to be successful. This year there was $842 raised that will be applied to the next school year.

Harold Fugate said, “We had a good group considering the wind and the prediction for rain. They were thick all day?”