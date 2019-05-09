Registration starts at 8 and ends at 11. The American Legion Post 230 of Stockton will present the colors at 2. The El Dorado Springs VFW Post 257 will be honored for 100 years of continuous service to our community. The VFW will present and explain the ceremony of the folding of the American flag and the meaning of each fold. Rep. Warren Love from Jefferson City will present resolutions honoring the VFW Post 257.

Biscuits and gravy will be served from 7-12 at Pops Museum during the car show. Smokey Bear will be available for pictures with the kids.

We will have items to auction off prior to the Car Show awards presentations. Awards have been designed and made by Show Me Country Metals of Walker. (showmecountrymetals@yahoo.com)

We are honored to announce that once again this year we will have a vehicle that is connected to the Wounded Warrior Family Support Division. This organization has, for the last 10 years, presented a handicapped equipped E-150 pickup to a Purple Heart recipient. By doing this the organization had enabled a wounded warrior and his family an easier way to live and be a part of normal life.

The Wounded Warrior Family Support does so much for our wounded veterans. They help families with “get-a-ways” so they can have much needed family time. They have a welding training programs for wounded vets. The list goes on and on. For more information on this wonderful program go to Wounded Warrior Family Support Organization.

If you were at last year’s show and signed the 2018 High Five Tour Wounded Warrior Ford-150 Raptor you will get to meet the recipient at our show. We have invited Specialist Scott West of Rogers, AR, to join us and be a part of our celebration. The pickup traveled 25,000 miles and has 40,000 signatures that were gathered during the 2018 High Five Tour.

Scott lost both legs in 2005 from an IED blast while serving in Iraq. Scott is currently employed by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, an organization made up of mostly volunteers (veterans, law enforcement, fire/EMS and medical), who deploy when a natural disaster strikes and provide immediate “impact assistance” to devastated communities. The Disaster Teams provide help thru tree and debris removal, muck out operations, covering roofs and windows, distributing food and water and other meaningful tasks.

Additionally, Scott is called to lead other Wounded/Disabled Veterans on Adventure Trips which include mountain climbing, skydiving, scuba diving, hunting/fishing and sporting events. He counsels veterans to assist them with their rehabilitation progress, restore independence and self-confidence and re-engage them in living life to the fullest.

Come join us for a day to celebrate patriotism, see some gorgeous cars and enjoy the friendship of other car lovers. Any questions about the day or registration, call Mark Boch at 417/876-1164.