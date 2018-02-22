In December, a few weeks before he graduated at semester, Ryan Raddatz entered the Christopher Columbus DAR essay contest.

His essay won first place on the local level (high schools in Vernon, Cedar and Barton counties) and was submitted in January for state competition. Ryan entered through the Elizabeth Carey Chapter of the DAR which is headquartered in Nevada.

Mike Durnell, Bulldog Activities Director, wrote: I just received word that he was selected as the state champion. His essay will be forwarded to Washington DC to compete on the national level. This year’s essay topic, The Advantages and Disadvantages of Working Relationships Between Foreign Parties, was perfect for Ryan as he plans to study abroad next fall. If you happen to see him in the community be sure to congratulate him.