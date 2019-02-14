Jim Davis, Sac Osage Electric general manager

Q. I’m calling to find out how much damage the ice storm did for Sac Osage Electric customers.

“In a 24 hour time period, we had 1,229 off, not all at the same time. The most off at any one time was 600. The longest anyone was off was about four hours. One or two may have been a little longer.”

Q. And where was this damage located?

“It pretty well followed the Hwy. 54 corridor. They were north of Walker at little ways, through the El Dorado Springs area and over toward Collins. We had a couple of outages northeast of Osceola and a smattering of other outages. The majority of it took place pretty well along the 54 corridor.”