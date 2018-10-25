The familiar sight of a Salvation Army Bell ringer is part of the holiday season here in El Dorado Springs. The bell ringers are volunteers from our local community who will spend part of their holiday season welcoming donations that help fund local projects. Though it seems simple enough – stand near a large kettle and ring a bell – it is a big project and requires quite a few people to get the job done.

This year the ringers will be stationed outside of Woods Supermarket on Hwy. 54 seven days a week from Nov. 23 – Dec. 24. Eighty-five percent of the money raised goes back in to community. Last year about $7,500 was raised $6,300 of which was used by the Ministerial Association for such things as Christmas Baskets, food pantries, scholarships to Camp Galilee and the diaper pantry, to name a few,

Contact Jared Kouba, pastor of the Dederick Christian Church, at (417) 279-5533 or go to facebook.com/eldoassociation to sign up or simply text OURTOWN to 41444 to contribute to the Salvation Army’s program and services in our area.

Join the Salvation Army in making a difference in your community.

The Salvation Army operates in 131 countries.