THE BAND PLAYED ON – Appropriately, the first song the El Dorado Springs Municipal Band played for the beginning of its 132nd season Friday night was, “The Band Played On.” It drew applause from those listening in the Park and horn honks from spectators in their cars. The band is managed by Teri Biddlecome and conducted by Gary Hardison. The Band performs free concerts from 8-9 Friday and Saturday evenings and 2-3 p.m. on Sunday. Call Teri at 876-5327 to let her know what tunes you’d like to hear and to make any suggestions on Band performances. If there were any jitters or miscues Friday night, only the band members would know because they sounded flawless.