BELL RINGERS – The El Dorado Christian High School Bible class volunteered to ring bells at Wood’s Grocery on Thursday, Dec. 6. The weather was cold, but the guys obviously have warm hearts. They felt honored to bell ring for The Salvation Army. “When you volunteer to bell ring, you help improve, and even save lives. The money dropped in a red kettle goes right back into your local community.” Please take a few minutes to visit, https://salvationarmynorth.org/volunteer/bell-ringer-faq to find additional information about the wonderful things The Salvation Army does for your community. (Quote taken from stated website). Pictured: (from left) John Chamberlain, Tyler Kay, Eli Daniel and Noah Marsh.