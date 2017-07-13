Robin’s Hood (The band) will bring its jazz and light rock to the Saturday night Picnic stage at 8 p.m. The ringleader is Dr. Sam Watts, M.D., who practices at the Mercy Clinic in El Dorado Springs. His accomplices include: Robert Watts-bass, Keller, TX; Sam Watts-keys, guitar, Cedarville; Andrew Jones-vocal, Hall Town; Robin Braun-vocal, Monett; Lauren Wilkins-vocal, Ozark; Micha Miller-guitar, Monett; Ron Alumbaugh-percussion, vocal, El Dorado Springs; and Jonathan Watts – drummer, keys, Keller, TX (not pictured).