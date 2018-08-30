Car Show – Sept. 8.
Got a classic car, pickup, tractor or whatever you’re proud of. Bring it to Schell City during our Fall Festival on Sept. 8 and let everyone enjoy it, Motorcycles and homemade vehicles are welcome, too.
This is a low stress, just for fun event.
Questions? Call 417/876-7252
Baby Contest – noon Sept. 8
Ages 0-3 months, 4-6 months, 7-12 months, 13 – 18 months, 19 – 23 months. Boys and girls will be judged separately. Registration at 11:30 at Fire Department.
Contact Vivian at 296-0535.
Lil Cuties Contest – following baby contest
Sept. 8
2 – 3 years, 4 to 5 years. Registration is at 11:30 at the Fire Department.
Contact Vivian at296-0535.
Facebook Comments