Car Show – Sept. 8.

Got a classic car, pickup, tractor or whatever you’re proud of. Bring it to Schell City during our Fall Festival on Sept. 8 and let everyone enjoy it, Motorcycles and homemade vehicles are welcome, too.

This is a low stress, just for fun event.

Questions? Call 417/876-7252

Baby Contest – noon Sept. 8

Ages 0-3 months, 4-6 months, 7-12 months, 13 – 18 months, 19 – 23 months. Boys and girls will be judged separately. Registration at 11:30 at Fire Department.

Contact Vivian at 296-0535.

Lil Cuties Contest – following baby contest

Sept. 8

2 – 3 years, 4 to 5 years. Registration is at 11:30 at the Fire Department.

Contact Vivian at296-0535.