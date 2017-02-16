During a Thursday, Feb. 9, school board meeting considering a variety of topics, the El Dorado Springs R-II School board voted to help purchase 50 new uniforms for the Bulldog Band.

The presentation was made by the Band Director Jordan White. He showed the board one of the old uniforms that have been used for over ten years. He said the pants were 25 years old. He also showed a uniform that he liked, both the uniform and the price. The board approved $12,000 which is half the cost. White also said that alumni could purchase old uniforms as mementoes and that smaller districts might be willing to buy a few for their bands.

Board members present were: Chad Whitesell, Bennie Brower, Greg Beydler, Allen Hoover, Josh Floyd and Darrell Eason presiding. Superintendent Mark Koca and Board Secretary Tanya Molz were also present.

The board heard a revised proposal from 360 Engineers about new lighting and controls that would solve the districts lighting problems for 20 years. They also heard a resolution from a representative from Piper Jaffray authoring the district to offer its General Obligation Refunding and Improvement Bonds at competitive sale.

The board voted 6-0 to accept the lighting and controls proposal and the bond resolution.

Koca mentioned that the school had received $5,000 from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for some of the teachers to purchase items for their classrooms.

The board approved new employee health insurance for the fiscal year 2018 at $422.43 (board paid.)

Koca also said that the daycare licensing is taking longer than expected and that the inspection is scheduled for Feb. 15. The Open House date is yet to be announced

He said he had met with the architects and has proposals to consider on the new addition. He also said he wanted to met with the architects again to discuss the proposals.

The board voted to go into executive session. In executive session the board hired all the current administrators for the following year.