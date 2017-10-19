The El Dorado Springs R-2 School Board met at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the High School Library with all present except the board president, Darrell Eason: Greg Beydler who presided, Josh Floyd, Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley and Terry Shepard.

Journalism Teacher Amber Francis invited everyone to the first In Focus: A Photography Gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the Opera Arts Council Building downtown. There will be other showings on Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 4 from 2 to 7 p.m. and Nov. 18. From noon to 8 p.m. Lasts chance viewing and sale will be Nov. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Supt. Koca and the board reviewed construction bids.

The board approved the bid package as presented by Branco for Electrical, Demoliton and Dirt.

Supt. Mark Koca report that the school’s energy savings since May has been $26,907.

Supt. Koca reported on a private/public school MSHAA Basketball petition which was requested by Norwood R-1.

The board voted to declare items as surplus property – fencing, culverts and junk.

The board approved a scoreboard agreement for sponsorship for 10 years instead of the five years on the current High School scoreboards.

The board approved to take bids a driveway and parking at the end of Twyman accessing the east side of the football field and track for visitor parking.

Kaysinger Basin will have a session Nov. 8 at the El Dorado Springs Community Center for disaster planning for anyone who would like to attend.