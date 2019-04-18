After installing the two newly elected board members and reorganizing the board, the El Dorado Springs R-II Board, at its Thursday, April 11, meeting went into open session.

Board members present were Chad Whitesell, Mark Burley, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd, Nathan Murry and Darrell Eason presiding. Board Member Bennie Brower was absent.

In old business, the board took up consideration of new seats for the upper gym.

The board approved the Heartland Seating bid for $57,537 which is a little higher than previously thought because steel mounting plates must be installed. There will be about the same number of the larger seats because the number of aisles will be reduced from four to three.

The board informally discussed selling the old seats to fans who want them.

In closed session after the open meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Stephanie Allen and Heather Gooden. The board hired Grace Rhodes – Elementary music, Melissa Gooden – Elementary, Stephanie Fritz – Elementary, Alexa Mays – Elementary, Brooke Schwalm – Elementary, Kelley Beckner – weights/head football coach, Morgan Engleman – Middle

School counselor and Nicholas Engleman – history/head baseball coach/assistant basketball coach.

The board adopted the revised local assessment plan with changes to the assessment programs that are used by the district.

The board accepted the only bid it received on the old fencing boards from Mark Beason for $50.

The board decided to wait on the request for new band equipment.

The board approved the request for new band uniforms from Stanbry for $14,931.80.

The board approved the application for the Children’s Trust Fund Grand by Parents As Teachers.

The board approved the payment of bills totaling $305,185.08.

The board approved policy updates are as follows:

Policy 0320 – School Board Election – Mandatory

Changes policy to new requirement that if a Board election is uncontested and the district has a ballot initiative on that ballot, the ballot must include the Board candidates.

Policy 1210 – School year and School Day – Mandatory

Changes the policy to the new 1044 hour requirement an inclement weather hours to be made up.

Policy 2640 – Student Use of Tobacco, Vaping, Alcohol and Drugs – Adoption Recommended

Strengthens language regarding vaping and provided greater flexibility in enforcement with consequences equal to tobacco products as outlined in Regulation 2610.

Policy 3425 – Accountability Portal – New – Mandatory

Outlines new state requirement that we have an accountability portal outlining district budget and expenditures. (by Sept. 1).

Regulation 3165 – Procurement Standards – Federal Contracts – Mandatory

Regulation changed to allow greater flexibility in the use of “micro purchases” with Federal funds.

Regulation 6190 – Virtual Education – Mandatory

Corrects typographical error – phrase “good faith” is changed to “good cause.”