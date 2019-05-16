Attorney Duane Martin made a proposal at the May 11 School Board meeting for his firm to prepare a policy handbook for the administrators, for board members and for teachers and student handbooks. His firm, Ed Counsel, has represented the school for a number of years.

This is a new service that will fill what has been a void in some cases. The cost will be $9,500 for the first year for the initial setup then $1,500 annually.

The board unanimously approved the proposal. Board members present were Benny Brower, Terri Shepherd, Josh Floyd, Nathan Murry and Darrell Eason- presiding. Board Members Chad Whitesell and Mark Burley were not present for most of the meeting but arrived late and did not take their seats at the table.

The board heard a very civil presentation from Jill Chapman and Debbie Marsh from the certified staff on wages and benefits. They said CTA would like to see money added to the base and the columns of raises expanded on the chart.

Superintendent Mark Koca said the contractor was not ready to give him the final figures on the construction project. He estimated that the school will get back at least $66,000 on the construction project. His estimate of the total cost was $5,724,810. Part of the variables are furniture and fixtures the school provided and will provide out of pocket.

Supt. Koca reported on the Food Service budget. He said the district went in the hole $47,965 through March, “which is not sustainable.”

On the FY 19 budget, Supt. Koca said that his current estimate is that it will be $134,000 in the black. One variable is the number of students for which the school district will be reimbursed. He said, “They move in and out of here like it’s a hotel.”

He said, “While there is not a danger of having no money, we’re just trying to be good stewards of what we get. I feel like this is good news all around.”

The board declared as surplus a 1999 Dodge van and concrete blocks from the mobile classroom.

The board approved the payment of bills totalling $305,195.37.

In closed session, the board accepted the resignation of Mary Kaitlin Hamm – Elementary; and hired Amanda Stacy – Elementary, Daniel Stantorf, MS boys PE, assistant wrestling coach and assistant track coach. The board approved the extra duty schedule for coaches and sponsors.