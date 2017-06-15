During the June 8 R-II School Board meeting, they made decisions on base salaries, the type of constructions management to use among other decisions.

All board members were present – Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Mark Burley, Terry Shepherd, Josh Floyd, Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason.

The first item of business was a 20-year retirement plaque for High School Principal David Hedrick.

The board took up the matter of base salaries and voted to add $500 to the base on the salary schedule.

The board set the time for the final meeting of Fiscal Year 2017 to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29. There the board typically adjusts the budget figures to actual.

Supt. Mark Koca presented the new option of going with construction management at risk on the taxpayer approved addition to the school. That method of management gives the school board more control over who gets subcontracting jobs and the potential to save (or lose) some money. The board will interview the candidates for construction manager just like they would an architect. Then the construction manager will give the school a set price on the project. If the project comes in under budget, the construction manager profits. If it comes in over budget, the construction manager eats it. The board voted to go with construction management at risk.

Koca said there will be no change orders or jacking up the price, probably a better deal for taxpayers.

The board approved revisions to the High School student handbook as presented.

The board approved a change in policy to include a teacher’s years of experience at a private school on the salary schedule the same as at a public school and to make that retroactive for FY 2017.

Supt. Koca told the board summer school is “rockin’ and rollin’ along with a few more kids.”

In executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Jordan Peace – High School chemistry. The board hired Tiffany McGuirk – Middle School Special Ed, Justin Pflug – High School business, Christina McKinney – Special Ed and added the position of Freshman Boys Basketball Coach. The board approved Justin Pflug for Freshman Boys Basketball Coach and Middle School track coach. The board approved Larry Hoover for Assistant Baseball Coach.