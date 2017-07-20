The El Dorado Springs R-II School Board had a rare short and sweet meeting on Thursday, July 13, but they covered a lot of territory.

Board members present were Chad Whitesell, Benny Brower, Terry Shepard, Josh Floyd, Greg Beydler and Darrell Eason presiding. Mark Burley was absent.

Supt. Mark Koca went over construction plans. He had an architect’s rendering of the new front of the school. He said the architects were not quite ready to make a presentation.

The board had received four proposals from construction manager firms and decided to interview all four beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. The board will interview architects at 5:30 that same day.

The superintendent told the board it can proceed with construction manager at risk or go with a general contractor.

The board approved changes to the Elementary Student Handbook as presented.

The board opened bids on the surplus forklift. Vernal Henry bid $51.75. Bob McCullick bid $125. The board voted to accept McCullick’s bid.

The board looked at the energy saving contract. Supt. Koca said the June 2016 electric bill was for 150,659 KW. The June 2017 bill was for 52,645 KW, a $4,900 savings.

The board set the tax rate hearing for 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

The board authorized the payment of bills totaling $2,729,799. The figure was so high because the school moved $2.5 million to Mid Missouri Bank after it won the depository bid at the last meeting.