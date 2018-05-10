The El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools

Board of Education is scheduled to meet in open session at 7 p.m. Thursday,

April 12, in the High School Library.

In Old Business the board will swear in Board Member Josh Floyd.

The board will hear a construction report and account status.

In new business, the board will approve Change Order #3 for construction. The board will hear a presentation on a choir trip for Spring 2019. The board will review the preliminary budget for FY 19, review the capital projects list for Summer 2018 and have a discussion on Community Eligibility Provision Lunch Program