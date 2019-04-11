The El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools Board of Education is scheduled to meet in open session at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11, in the High School Library.

The first item of business will be to disband the old boad, sweawr in new members and elect a president and vice president. Call to Order and The regular open session will convene at 7:05 p.m.

In Old Business the board will consider proposal for new seating in upper gym.

In New Business the board will consider several policy and regulation revisions, adopt a revised Local Assessment Plan, consider bids on surplus property, consider proposal for new band uniforms/equipment and consider an application for a Children’s Trust Fund Grant.

The board will adjourn to closed session.