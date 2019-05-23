Own a piece of El Do High School History. El Dorado Springs R-2 Schools is replacing the theater style seating in the HS (upper) gym this summer.

The old seating is being removed soon and the district is offering the old seats for sale to the public. The seats will be available for inspection and bidding on a silent auction basis on May 31, beginning at 8 a.m.

Seats will be separated into 5 or 6 seat units with a minimum price of $20 per seat ($100 for five seat units and $120 for six seat units. There are approximately 48 of these units available. Most of the units will have either one or two row end armrests, depending on their location with the exception of the top row which will have no end armrests.

Help will be available to remove and load on the 31st only. Bids will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. and winning bids will be announced at 10:30. Items may be removed immediately after payment is made.