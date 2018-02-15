If your farm has been in your family since Dec. 31, 1918, you can apply to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm.

To qualify, farms must meet the following guidelines. The same family must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be through children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews or nieces, including through marriage or adoption. The farm must be at least 40 acres of the original land acquisition and make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

“University of Missouri Vice Chancellor for Extension and Engagement Marshall Stewart said, “Family farms have been among our most vital partners since the founding of extension more than 100 years ago. The century farm program is one way we express our gratitude to those who have contributed so much to Missouri agriculture.”

In 2008, the Missouri Farm Bureau joined MU Extension and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources as a program sponsor.

“Missouri Farm Bureau is a proud partner in the recognition of century farms,” said Blake Hurst, president. “We applaud the hard-working farm families that have kept us fed and clothed for generations. They represent an important part of our heritage and laid a foundation for the bounty Americans enjoy every day.”

Applicants certified as owners of a 2018 Missouri Century Farm will be recognized by the local MU Extension center in the county where the farm is located. Applicants are presented with a sign and a certificate.

Since Missouri began the program in 1976, more than 8,000 century farms have been recognized.

For applications received by May 1, a $55 fee covers the cost of a certificate, farm sign and booklet for approved applicants. If the application is received between May 1 and May 15, the cost is $65. Applications must be postmarked by May 15, 2018, to be considered.

For application forms and information, call Extension Publications toll-free at 1-800-292-0969, contact your local MU Extension office, or visit the program website at http://extension.missouri.edu/centuryfarm.

Recognition

Newly recognized Century Farms in Greene County will be celebrated at the 5th Annual “Salute to Century Farms” event being planned for September.

“Last year’s event was a big success, it was popular with our Century Farm owners, and it was a good fundraiser for Greene County Extension,” said David Burton, civic communication specialists for University of Missouri Extension.

In other counties, applicants certified as owners of a 2018 Missouri Century Farm will be recognized by the local MU Extension center in the county where the farm is located. The dates of those recognition events vary from county to county. Applicants are presented with a sign and a certificate.