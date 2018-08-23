Hot on the heels of the sale of the Leeper Center to The CPA Firm comes the announcement that S.K. Security will join it in the structure at 119-121 North Main in downtown El Dorado Springs.

The local face of S.K. Security is Colt Schieffer, an energetic, local young man full of ideas for the present with an eye on the future. He is the president of business development and sales. The CEO of the firm is Sidney Kile, who operates out of their Kansas City office.

Right now, Schieffer is working with the El Dorado Springs city manager, the police chief and the El Dorado Springs R-2 School to develop a security plan for the school.

Schieffer said, “We either hire experience or we partner with experience.”

S. K. Security provides and specializes in these services: Armed and Un-Armed Guards, V.I.P or Body Guard Services, Transporting Assets, Surveillance & Monitoring, Cyber Security, Executive heavily armed protection; Security implementation, assessments and planning; Churches and Synagogues; Colleges and Universities; Commercial Real Estate Buildings; Condos and High Rises; Banks; Construction Sites; Corporate Campuses; Drug Sweeps; Estate Security; Gated Communities; Golf Course Security; Healthcare Facilities; Hotels & Convention Centers; Industrial Facilities; K-9 Narcotics Drug Sweeps; K-9 Patrols; Mobile Drive-by Patrol; Office Complexes; Personalized Private Security; Private Clubs

Private Events; Residential Communities; Retail Shopping Centers/Malls; Retirement Communities; Showrooms/Display Rooms; Warehouse & Distribution Facilities; Weddings; Employee Escorts

Schieffer said, “We operate as a private police department.” He has his eye on expanding into Cedar County.

He said “I’m not here to make a profit. I’m here to provide service.” He hopes to make his “big bucks” off of the federal market.

Schieffer said, “In September we want to expand to 50 employees. I want to expand my development team to 10.”

His moving date to move into the Leeper Center is October.

To apply for a job, on the internet go to: Colt Schieffer colt.schieffer@s-ksecurity.com

Colt is the son of Shelly Schieffer and Tim Schieffer. His brothers are Cody Lackey and Kyle and Jake Schieffer.