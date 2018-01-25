Care Connection for Aging Services will join the celebration of Heart Month during February with weekly special events in all 23 locations to remind people of the importance of a healthy heart.

Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of Americans, with one in four deaths attributed to it, according to the American Heart Association. But, many times, heart disease can be prevented or managed with lifestyle changes.

“Raising awareness and providing education on how to reduce these risks is so important, especially for our seniors,” said Care Connection Lifestyles Specialist Samantha Schnell. “There are simple changes you can make in your day-to-day life that can have a great impact and reduce the risk of heart disease.”

The Care Connection Heart Month programs will emphasize those changes.

Events kick off Feb. 2 with participation in the national “Wear Red Day,” when staff members and participants will be turning our 22 centers and central office red to show support for the prevention and treatment of heart disease.

Many of our locations will participate in Heart Healthy Pledge Day, when seniors will be asked to pledge to take one simple step toward heart health and take a selfie with the written pledge. Care Connection and its centers will share those photos on their Facebook pages. The pledges also may be posted at the center.

“These pledges can be to “Walk 30 minutes a day,” “Monitor my blood pressure” or “Eat more vegetables,” Schnell said. “Even small changes add up.”

The agency will celebrate a Heart Healthy Meal Day on Feb. 15 by serving garlic lime shrimp with pasta, herb roasted chicken, broccoli, honey carrots, stewed tomatoes and blushed pears at its centers.

In most locations on Feb. 23, “Get up and Get Moving Day” will feature simple activities to illustrate to seniors that they can be involved in a fun physical activity.

Each of these activities will include easy tips and tricks that seniors can use all year round to improve their heart health.

Care Connection for Aging Services, an area agency on aging, serves people 60 and older in 23 locations in 13 counties, Bates, Benton, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Henry, Hickory, Johnson, Lafayette, Pettis, Saline, St. Clair, and Vernon. Its mission is to provide resources and services that empower people to create healthy aging experiences.

