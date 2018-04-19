Charges have been filed against a Sheldon resident after a pursuit with deputies Monday evening. According to Sheriff’s Office Officials, the suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Landon G Wilson, of Sheldon Missouri. Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of Zodiac and 1825 roads when the vehicle failed to stop. Mosher said the pursuit ended a short time later after going through the city of Sheldon and ending in the area of 1925 and Zodiac roads. Suspected methamphetamines were also found in the vehicle. Warrants have been issued for felony Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

*This press release has been issued by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office for information only. Any names given in this release are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.