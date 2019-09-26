HOSPITAL AUCTION ITEMS – Pictured is Cedar County Memorial Hospital CEO Jana Witt with some of our Silent Auction offerings. Please be sure to attend the 11th Annual Fundraiser for the Cedar County Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 26, on the hospital grounds. The event will be held from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. with food, live entertainment by REKOIL, a 50/50 Raffle, and a Silent Auction. Auction items include – Titanic Tickets in Branson – Christmas Wreath – Fall Wreath – Homemade Peanut Clusters – Signed KC Chiefs Tony Gonzales picture – Hughes Brothers Tickets in Branson – Gateway Arch Tickets in St. Louis – Butterfly Palace and Rainforest Adventure Tickets in Branson – KC Zoo Tickets – Missouri Botanical Garden Tickets – Hand painted Scarecrow Window – Angie’s Cakes $20 gift card – Pepperjax Grill Gift Card for $25.00 – Powell Garden Tickets in Kingsville – Fall Gifts Baskets – Happy Fall Y’all painted pumpkin – and this is just to name a few of the offerings. The Silent Auction will run until 7:00 p.m. – and we still have a few tickets available for Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich meal with all the trimmings. 50/50 Tickets will be sold until 7:30 p.m. Proceeds from the events will go toward purchasing a DEXA Bone Density Machine as the hospital strives to meet community needs and requests. We hope to see you Thursday. If you have questions, please call (417) 876-3059, (417) 876-3410 or our main desk at (417) 876-2511.