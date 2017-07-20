IF YOU’RE A REGISTERED VOTER, YOU CAN VOTE – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, July 18, to explain the Show It 2 Vote requirement which started June 1, 2017. He said that means that in any election held after that date voters will be asked to show a photo ID before voting. HOWEVER, if you are a registered voter and don’t have a photo ID you can still vote.

He listed three ways a voter can ShowIt2Vote – 1. Show a government-issued photo ID (drivers license – nondrivers license – passport – military ID) 2. – Sign the provided statement and show one of the following (voter registration card – ID from a Missouri university, college, vocational or technical school – utility bill – bank statement – government check – paycheck – other government document showing your name and address) 3. – vote a provisional ballot. There are two ways your vote counts (if your signature matches the signature in the voter registry your vote counts – if you come back to your polling place and show a photo ID, your vote counts.

If you want a photo ID to vote and don’t have one, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office will help you obtain one (1) nondrivers license for free. The Secretary of State’s Office can help you obtain the documents you need at no cost to you.

If you want help call the ShowIt2Vote Hotline toll-free (866) 868-3245.