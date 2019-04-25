At the El Dorado Springs City Council meeting on Monday, April 15, Glenda Baker reminded everyone that the City – Wide clean-up day is Saturday, April 27. She encouraged citizens to call the Chamber of Commerce office at 876-4154 if they need assistance. Baker also stated that the Bulky Trash pick-up would be the following week, April 29 – May 3. City Manager Bruce Rogers encouraged people who need help with bulky items in the house or yard to call the Chamber.

Council members present were Mayor Brad True, Jim Luster, Cory Gayman and Nick Bland along with Rogers, and City Clerk Kandi Baldwin.

True read Councilman Randy Bland’s resignation letter dated April 4, 2019, which was addressed to the City Council Members of El Dorado Springs: As Rhonda and I will be moving from El Dorado Springs, I am submitting my resignation as a council member and Mayor Pro Tem. It has been an honor and privilege to be on the council and serve the residents of El Dorado Springs. Signed Randall L. Bland.

Baldwin read the results of the April 2, election. Gayman received 225 votes and Nick Bland received 276 votes. There were 14 write-ins. Baldwin swore in Gayman and Bland. True was elected mayor and Gayman volunteered for the position of Mayor Pro-Tem.

The council approved the “Land and Lot Delinquent list” for years 2000–2018. And the “Personal Delinquent List” for the years 2014-2018.

Rogers said that A.T. Urban is running behind on the Sidewalk Project and won’t be able to start the project until May 1. The original date was April 1. He said A.T. Urban acknowledges they are 30 days behind, but still thinks the project will be completed in 90 days.

Rogers said he had made calls to the software company that prints the tax bills for the County. The County tax bills have the itemized personal property listed on them and the city’s do not. On Monday, April 22, Rogers said that the company exports all the information to the city except the itemization which is not exportable. Rogers wants to see how hard it would be to get property listed on city tax bills.

Rogers stare that Riley Julian and the grounds crew are re-doing to drive-thru at City Hall with the intent to make the drive wider.

Rogers said the Julian measured a 1⁄2 mile length out at Nine Wonders for a walking trail. He is getting costs for a possible shelter house, depending what is wanted. A private citizen has mentioned a possible driving range out there so the shelter house would have to be placed to avoid that. Bland said he had seen cars out there so hopefully people are taking advantage of the new area.

Roger said the Nine Wonders Optimist Club will meet and discuss playground equipment.

Rogers mentioned that city employees Chandler Allison and Steve Huckaby have left the employ of the city. Rogers said they intend to hire from within for Steve’s position of Sewer Foreman.