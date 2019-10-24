BENCH BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT – Since Phase One of the “Sidewalk to the Future” campaign started several of us have had a vision for making our pedestrian thoroughfares even more appealing. After months of work with MODOT and debate over types of greenery the project is finally coming to fruition. The plantings which started last week will be Emerald Arborvitae (an evergreen tree) which can grow up to 8’ tall and Dwarf Crape Myrtle (about 6”) shrubs adorning the benches along US Hwy 54 and along Phase Two on Park Street and Hospital Road. The Crape Myrtle will bloom in spring and summer to offer even more color to our community. Chamber Assistant Executive Director Peggy Snodgrass and Chamber Executive Board Member Toshua McCormick (State Farm Insurance) have been spearheading the project. If you would like to donate to the planting to beautify our community please contact the Chamber of Commerce.