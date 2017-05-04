The condition of area county roads being open was “fluid” with rapid changes.

The Cedar County dispatcher said that Hwy. 39 at Cedar Creek had been closed but was back open. He said the only closed road is CC Road 752 off of Hwy. J.

The St. Clair County dispatcher said that up to 10 roads had been closed and might still be. She said that one of them might be Hwy. J. The list was changing so rapidly she could not give the newspaper a list.

The Vernon County dispatcher said that the county crew was out assessing previously closed roads to see which ones could be opened. She did not have that list at 3:41 p.m.

So, if you drive on county roads, be alert for water over roads.

The catch phrase is “Turn around, don’t drown.”