The commissioners of the El Dorado Springs Special Road District met on Tuesday, July 25, in their district headquarters building on South First Street. Present were Commissioners Ron Swopes, Mike Bush and Lalan Cole – presiding.

The bookkeeper, Linda Breeden, said the bills were only $2,100.96 this month but District Employee Steve Woody is expecting a $20,000 load of road oil next Tuesday.

Cole said the employees have been chipping and sealing and mowing. Woody said they put down cold mix where it is needed.

The bookkeeper said the district has $360,701.68 cash in bank.

The next meeting will be about 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.