by Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck

Spring is here. It is that time of the year when the grass is growing and taking care of the odds and ends that have cluttered up our yards due to winter weather is upon us. I would like to take the time to inform our citizens of some of the Code of Ordinances of the City of El Dorado Springs with regard to our properties.

It is unlawful for any owner, occupant, agent or employee of any such owner, having control of any lot or land to permit or maintain on any such lot or land, any growth of weeds, grass or other rank vegetation over a height of seven (7) inches or any accumulation of dead weeds, grass or brush on or along the sidewalk, street, or between the property line and the curb or middle of the alley or to the edge of the pavement if there is no curb. This includes ditches along the street in front or adjacent to the property and trimming around utilities services, signs and fire hydrants (Chapter 26, Vegetation, of the El Dorado Springs Code of Ordinances).

Additionally, it is unlawful for any person to allow on any yard, unenclosed porch, deck, balcony or other exterior area of any premises, for a period of more than 24 hours, upholstered furniture, including but not limited to upholstered chairs, upholstered couches, mattresses, or other similar items (Chapter 14, Disabled Vehicles and Junk, of the El Dorado Springs Code of Ordinances).

Violations of these ordinances can result in charges and court action taken against the responsible party/parties. So let us work together with a continued commitment to maintain the beauty of our community. I highly encourage the assistance of our community members to help in the El Do Clean Up Day on April 21, 2018. Anyone needing assistance in cleaning up their property should contact the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce at 417-876-4154.