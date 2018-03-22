GREEN ENERGY COMES TO EL DORADO SPRINGS – El Dorado Springs 3.311 mega-watt Solar Farm, a collaborative effort with the City of el Dorado Springs, MPUA, Gardner Capital, Inc and MC Power Companies, is a 20 acres facility with10,188 solar panels producing enough energy to power over 300 homes for a year. The city will purchase the energy at a fixed rate which, in the long term, will benefit the El Dorado Spring Community. Pictured are (from left) Senior Vice President MC Power Companies Loren Williamson, El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jackson Tough, Director of Energy Supply Service MPUA John Williams, City Councilman Jim Luster, Cedar County Director of Economic Development Marge Vance, Mark Gardner President, Gardner Capital, Inc. Mark Gardner, El Dorado Springs City Manager Bruce Rogers, City Councilman Jerry Baldwin and Gardner Capital Director of Solar Investment Jon Miller.