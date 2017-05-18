Nathan S. Buckhanan, 20, Springfield, drowned about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, May 14, while swimming in Stockton Lake in Masters Cove.

According to the report by Trooper M. R. Young, the victim left the designated swim area, swam to a buoy, started struggling and went under the water.

Cedar County Coroner Nora Powell pronounced the subject at 1845 hours at the scene. She was assisted by Sgt. G.W. Riggs, Ranger J. Cervi, Trooper R. E. Douthett, Trooper D. L. Johnson, Trooper J. R. Rorie and Conservation Agent D. Farwell.