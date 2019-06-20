Get a jump on your 4th of July festivities at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at the 1st Annual Friday Night at the Ball Park.

Area merchants will be on hand with free hotdogs, popcorn and drinks for all ages. There will be fireworks, weather permitting.

Bring your picnic basket, blanket and lawn chairs and don’t forget your ball glove for a friendly game of softball around 6:45,

A movie on the big screen will play at dusk.

The City ball parks are located at the west end of Fields Blvd.

See you there.