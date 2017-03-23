TWO FROM NEVC – The Missouri FFA Association has selected Emma Pritchett and Logan Goodman, from Northeast Vernon County, as 2017 State FFA Choir members. Goodman and Pritchett are members of the Northeast Vernon County FFA Chapter. Emma is the daughter of Scotty and Brandy Pritchett. Logan is the daughter of Jared and Christy Goodman. Their advisor is Ashley Winfrey.

Goodman and Pritchett are two of 180 individuals chosen for the FFA All-State Choir. Students rehearse and perform at the State FFA Convention in Columbia, Mo., April 20-21. They have the opportunity to share their musical talent in front of a crowd of more than 8,000 FFA members and guests Friday afternoon and evening April 21.

FFA members are selected based upon their musical ability through an application process for the FFA All-State choir. Beth Dampf, choral director, Jefferson City High School, directs the All-State FFA Choir.

The Missouri FFA Association is a youth organization of more than 25,900 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 340 local chapters. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agriculture education.