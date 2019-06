If you didn’t know, the License Bureau in Stockton has been open since January of this year in a new location. The new office is located at 304 RB Road, Suite 2 (next to the Shack).

The bureau is owned by Lisa Gardner, who, along with her husband, also owns the Shack. Taihlor Baldwin Mears is the office manager.

The office is open Mon. – Fri from 8:30-4:30 and 9 – noon the last Sat. of the month.

Call417/276-6711 for more information.