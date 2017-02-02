Winter doldrums got you down? Feeling “all stressed up and nowhere to go”? A fun and informative program with practical tips and activities for dealing with stress will be offered Thursday evening, February 9, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the new Early Childhood Center located on the southeast corner of the El Dorado Springs school campus.

The program will be presented by Dr. Michelle Hoffman, Licensed Psychologist with Rural Missouri Behavioral Health. Dr. Hoffman’s presentation will be informative as well as hands-on. She will discuss ways that stress affects individuals and families, adults and children. Participants will examine how to recognize “invisible” stressors as well as dealing with known sources of stress, and learn techniques for defusing stressful situations as well as healthy ways to rid and reduce stress in daily life.

Child care will be provided; to request this service or for more information please contact Parents As Teachers at 876-4177 by Wednesday, February 8.

This program is sponsored by the El Dorado Springs Parents As Teachers program and the Children’s Trust Fund.