SUICIDE PREVENTION AND AWARENES MONTH – El Dorado Springs Mayor Pro-Tem Cory Gayman signed a proclamation from Cedar County Memorial Hospital declaring September as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month in El Dorado Springs.

The proclamation reads:

Whereas, mental health is essential to everyone’s overall health and well-being: and

Whereas, all American experience times of difficulty and stress in their lives; and

Whereas, talk of suicide should never be dismissed. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800/273-8255.

Whereas, mental health conditions are real and prevalent in our nation; and

Whereas, with effective treatment, those individuals with mental health and other chronic health conditions can recover and lead full, productive lives; and

Whereas, each business, school, government agency, healthcare provider, or organization and citizen shares the burden of mental health problems and has a responsibility to promote mental wellness and support suicide prevention efforts.

The proclamation continued with calling upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and schools in El Dorado Springs to recommit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of suicide, the steps our citizens can take to protect their mental health and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people with mental health conditions.

Present with Gayman at the signing were: (from left) Hollee Cross, RN,BSN, Senior Life Solutions Program Director; Linda Bartkowski, VFW Auxiliary Program Chairman; Sarah Hart, VFW Auxiliary President and Brooke Malensek, Senior Life Solutions, LPC.