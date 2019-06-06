Tired of sitting inside watching it rain or sitting outside in the heat at a sporting event? ElDo Youth Center will present “Summer in El Do” Trivia Night, at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Cost is $40 for a team of 4 or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of 7 per team may be added at $10 per person.

As in past trivia matches, the first 10 questions will deal with the theme for the evening.

Doors open at 6:30. The Youth Center is located on north Main Street. If you have any questions, call 876-2676 and leave a message.

A limited number of tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends and come join the fun and friendly competition.