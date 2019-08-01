Tickets are still available for  “Summer in ElDo” Trivia Night  this Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 pm.  Cost is $40 for a team of 4 or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of 7 per team may be added at $10 per person.

As in past trivia matches, the first 5 questions will deal with the theme for the evening.  Doors open at 6:30 at the Liston Center aka ElDo Youth Center located on North Main Street.

Tickets are available at Community Bank.  Please pay in cash. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends, and come join the fun and friendly competition!  All proceeds go to ElDo Youth.

