Tickets are still available for “Summer in ElDo” Trivia Night this Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 pm. Cost is $40 for a team of 4 or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of 7 per team may be added at $10 per person.

As in past trivia matches, the first 5 questions will deal with the theme for the evening. Doors open at 6:30 at the Liston Center aka ElDo Youth Center located on North Main Street.

Tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends, and come join the fun and friendly competition! All proceeds go to ElDo Youth.