CEDAR OFFICIALS INSTALLED – On Wednesday, Dec. 26, Cedar County officials took the oath of office. They are from left, Circuit Judge David Munton, Associate Judge Tom Pyle, Presiding Commissioner Marlon Collins, Recorder of Deeds Carole Wilkerson, Circuit Clerk Melinda Gumm and County Clerk Heather York. Peggy Kenney gave oath to everyone as County Clerk, then Heather York turned and gave oath to her for the office of Treasurer. The Prosecuting Attorney will be sworn in on 12/31/18.