GOODIES FOR THE GOOD GUYS –El Dorado Springs Lions Club members Edith and Charles Winfiel delivered bags of candy to the law enforcement officers at the Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Survival Kit for Law Enforcement Officers included: Lifesaver – to remind you for the times you’ve been one; Smarties – to give you wisdom for those split second decisions; Hershey Kisses – to show our love for you; Gum – to help everyone stick together; Tootsie Roll – you have to roll with the punches; Peppermint Patty – to help you keep cool; Mounds – for the mounds of courage you show and Laffy Taffy – to remind you that laughter is a great stress reliever.

The message continued – thank you for everything you do for our community. Pictured are: (from left) Edith Winfiel, Police Chief Jarrod Schiereck, Lt. Ben Francis, Officer Brian Moeller, Officer Michael Welch and Charles Winfiel