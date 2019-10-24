by Jarrod Schiereck, Chief of Police

On Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the El Dorado Springs Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

Bring your medications for disposal to the El Dorado Springs Police Department at 1207 South Main Street, El Dorado Springs. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Please no syringes or pressurized containers.