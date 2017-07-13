The Wayside Inn Museum will host its 3rd Annual El Dorado Springs Picnic Quilt Show July 20-23 in the Wayside Inn Museum, 119 West Spring Street, El Dorado Springs. This event is FREE and open to the public. Quilt show hours are 1 to 9 p.m. On Sunday the quilt show will be open from 2 until 4 p.m.

If you would like to show off some of your crafty quilt work we would love to hang them in the museum to be view during the Picnic. If you have any vintage and heirloom quilts bring them on down. They provide the historical background of this artistic craft.

Quilts can be brought down the to the museum July 13-16 from 1-4, or call 417/296-4684 for information and to set up an appointment to bring your quilts.