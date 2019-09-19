CENTURY FARM RECOGNIZED – The Annual Farm Bureau meeting held Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church in El Dorado Springs featured the 100- year-old Cross Farm at Wagoner.

In February 21, 1919, Warren Cross, his wife, Tressie Elizabeth (Preston) Cross, and their five-year-old son, Preston, purchased 180 acres for $15,000 on Cedar Creek in SW Cedar County.

In a matter of years after the initial purchase, joining lands were purchased to make a 220-acre farm where the family made a living growing corn, wheat, oats, milo and hay while milking cows and raising beef, sheep, chickens, hogs and a few horses.

After weathering 100 years which included the infamous Stockton tornado of 2003, the farm is now run by Steven and Gaila Cross Beach. They continue to raise black Angus beef calves and feed their cattle with hay they bale on their own farm.

To quote Steve, “we are fortunate to be given the opportunity to build upon the land and hard work of those who came before us. If we had by buy the land ourselves, we couldn’t afford to make the improvements we have made. We are blessed by the accomplishments of others. We hope whoever takes care of this land after us will build on what has been accomplished here.”