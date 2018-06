CIRCLE OF PRAYER – The Coach A softball tournament paused at 10 a.m. Saturday so the participants could join hands in a circle of prayer for the honorees, Clara Hemphill and Tiffany Bahr. This was the 4th year for the tournament started to assist Coach A, Jami Alexander, when he was battling brain cancer. He is now cancer free and gladly participated in the fundraiser to help others who are still battling.