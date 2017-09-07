HEDRICK RETIRES FROM LIGHTOUSE CHILDRENS’ THEATRE CEO POSITION – Lynne Hedrick, founder and CEO of the Lighthouse Children’s Theatre in El Dorado Springs, has announced that she is retiring from the position after 10 years at the helm.

The torch is being passed to Jared Kouba, former Lighthouse Technical Director.

Kouba, a seasoned leader with experience in ministry and performing arts, says he is excited to continue building upon the legacy of the Lighthouse. He and his wife, Anna, were brought to Eldo from Dederick Christian Church where he preaches and she works in children’s ministry.

Hedrick said the LCT board could not be more confident that Kouba is the right person to fill the position.

Hedrick will remain on the board as part of the transition team and will work alongside the organization throughout the process. “It’s the hardest decision I’ve ever made.. and at the same time the easiest. Jared checked all the boxes and then some. He is perfect for this.”

Hedrick presented the new LCT Executive Director with the “Never Flag in Zeal” medal presented to her by business leader Bob Leeper when LCT was in its earliest stages. An enterprising slogan which is based on the Biblical Scripture, “Be not weary in well doing, Galatians 6:9 is engraved on it.