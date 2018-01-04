CHRISTMAS DÉCOR PUT AWAY – Christmas decorations came down in El Dorado Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 2, which was a lot colder than when the El Dorado Springs Utility Crew put them up before the early date for the Christmas parade this year. The crew started their work in 10-degree weather about mid morning by the Post Office and proceeded north on Main Street. Later in the afternoon they were still working on Hwy. 54 East. The crew carefully packs away the decorations – a cost saving measure. We won’t see them again (the decorations) until it’s that time again this fall.

The next big project for the Utility Crew will be setting up the Picnic stage in the Park and making preparations for the Picnic vendors around the Park.