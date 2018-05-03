PARSON BRINGS BUY MISSOURI PROGRAM TO EL DORADO SPRINGS – Lt. Governor Mike Parson was in El Dorado Springs on Friday, April 17, to support and explain the Buy Missouri program, an initiative of the Lt. Governor’s office that recognizes and promotes products made within the borders of Missouri while strengthening the state’s economy.

The program was launched in Oct. 2017. At the time Parson said, “This kind of project has never been done on this scale in our state’s history. This is a win-win for Missouri manufacturers and consumers alike.” Parson said that when he and his wife, Theresa, would to go shopping, they didn’t pay much attention as to where the products were made. Once he did, he was amazed at the number of everyday products that would qualify for the Made in Missouri label. One of his examples was a company that makes doors and window in a town of 400 people, but employs 900.

Before his presentation at the Civic Center, Parson visited DairiConcepts. Afterward he visited Cedar Creek Beef Jerky and Harleman Manufacturing.