COMMUNITY GARDEN OFFERS MANY SURPRISES – The Community Garden at 111 W. Fields, one-half block off Main Street, is open. Wander through with your morning coffee or bring your lunch and just relax at one of the tables and benches under the walnut tree. There are apples on the apple trees, blueberries ripening, blackberries blooming and there even might be some harvesting going on.

The Community Garden has already given the Senior Center and the Soup Kitchen several gallon bags of fresh lettuce, radishes and samples of herbs. Cucumbers have an arched trellis and pole beans have a tepee. The tots from Weecare Day Care have their own raised bed in which they are learning all about gardening and growing vegetables.

The garden is open to everyone from down to dusk. Please come and visit. You’re in for a pleasant experience.