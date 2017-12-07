Local revelers can take their pick of Christmas entertainment this weekend.

The El Dorado Springs Choir Backers will hold their 26th Annual Christmas Dinner and Show, “The World For Christmas,” Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9. The pre-show begins at 6:30 in the El Dorado Springs Multi-Purpose Room with the dinner and the main event following in the big gym. Tickets are $12 for adults and (under 10) $8. Call 876-3112, Ext 274.

The Wayside Inn Museum will host a dinner and music by Duke Mason on Friday, Dec. 8, at the Leeper Center. The event is sold out, but if you want your name on the waiting list, call Paula Newman at 296-5990.

Sunday, Dec. 10, the Senior Center will host an Italian dinner from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with your choice of Seafood Alfredo, Spaghetti or Lasagna and a drink for $8. There will also be a silent auction to raise needed funds. Please contact the Center Coordinator, Toni Sabol, or call 876-5574.